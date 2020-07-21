All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated October 3 2019 at 1:07 AM

3401 Cranberry Nook Court

Location

3401 Cranberry Nook Court, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!?
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3401 Cranberry Nook Court have any available units?
3401 Cranberry Nook Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3401 Cranberry Nook Court currently offering any rent specials?
3401 Cranberry Nook Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3401 Cranberry Nook Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 3401 Cranberry Nook Court is pet friendly.
Does 3401 Cranberry Nook Court offer parking?
No, 3401 Cranberry Nook Court does not offer parking.
Does 3401 Cranberry Nook Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3401 Cranberry Nook Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3401 Cranberry Nook Court have a pool?
No, 3401 Cranberry Nook Court does not have a pool.
Does 3401 Cranberry Nook Court have accessible units?
No, 3401 Cranberry Nook Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3401 Cranberry Nook Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3401 Cranberry Nook Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3401 Cranberry Nook Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3401 Cranberry Nook Court does not have units with air conditioning.
