All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like
336 Doughton Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
336 Doughton Lane
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM

336 Doughton Lane

336 Doughton Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkmount
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

336 Doughton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
End unit townhome in Stonebrook - Gated community. 2 bedroom with loft area. Could be 3rd bedroom or office area.

(RLNE2938042)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

The Grayson Apartment Homes
6001 Bennettsville Lane
Charlotte, NC 28262
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Camden Stonecrest
8620 Bella Reese Rd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Mill
11015 Education Way
Charlotte, NC 28262
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 336 Doughton Lane have any available units?
336 Doughton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 336 Doughton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
336 Doughton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Doughton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 336 Doughton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 336 Doughton Lane offer parking?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 336 Doughton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Doughton Lane have a pool?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 336 Doughton Lane have accessible units?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Doughton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Doughton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast ForestUniversity City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowneHidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith UniversityUniversity of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of CharlotteJohnson & Wales University-Charlotte