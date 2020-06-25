Sign Up
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
336 Doughton Lane
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:11 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Rent Calculator
Helpful Articles
FAQs
336 Doughton Lane
336 Doughton Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkmount
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
336 Doughton Lane, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
End unit townhome in Stonebrook - Gated community. 2 bedroom with loft area. Could be 3rd bedroom or office area.
(RLNE2938042)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 336 Doughton Lane have any available units?
336 Doughton Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 336 Doughton Lane currently offering any rent specials?
336 Doughton Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 336 Doughton Lane pet-friendly?
No, 336 Doughton Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 336 Doughton Lane offer parking?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not offer parking.
Does 336 Doughton Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 336 Doughton Lane have a pool?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not have a pool.
Does 336 Doughton Lane have accessible units?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 336 Doughton Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 336 Doughton Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 336 Doughton Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
