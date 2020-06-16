All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like
335 W Doggett Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
335 W Doggett Street
Last updated March 9 2020 at 3:39 PM

335 W Doggett Street

335 Doggett St · (704) 502-1040
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Brookhill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

335 Doggett St, Charlotte, NC 28203
Brookhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit S1 · Avail. now

$1,383

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 561 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Contact community directly (980-237-2309) reference the MLS as lead source to receive special. Waiving App & Admin Fees along with ‘Pick Six’ Move In Gifts where Applicants can select from either a scooter, cookware, earbuds, Echo Spot, luggage or wine/charcuterie set. Three30Five offers studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Charlotte’s Historic South End neighborhood. Head out to enjoy walkable access to the LYNX light rail, several breweries including Sycamore Brewing and The Unknown Brewing Co; delicious restaurants like Tupelo Honey and 300 East; fabulous local shopping and some of Charlotte’s best art galleries. Just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, I-77, and the airport, getting around is ultra-convenient. Plus, you can enjoy all the fun of uptown’s nightlife, Bank of America Stadium, BB&T Ballpark and more. It’s the ideal location for professionals and urban dwellers seeking a relaxed vibe with convenient access. Inside Three30Five you’ll find spacious layouts with open kitchens that include custom cabinets and countertops, and stainless steel appliances.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 335 W Doggett Street have any available units?
335 W Doggett Street has a unit available for $1,383 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 W Doggett Street have?
Some of 335 W Doggett Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 W Doggett Street currently offering any rent specials?
335 W Doggett Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 W Doggett Street pet-friendly?
No, 335 W Doggett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 335 W Doggett Street offer parking?
Yes, 335 W Doggett Street does offer parking.
Does 335 W Doggett Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 W Doggett Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 W Doggett Street have a pool?
Yes, 335 W Doggett Street has a pool.
Does 335 W Doggett Street have accessible units?
Yes, 335 W Doggett Street has accessible units.
Does 335 W Doggett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 W Doggett Street has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ashford Place
905 Pineville Point Ave
Charlotte, NC 28217
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Post Park At Phillips Place
4835 Cameron Valley Pkwy
Charlotte, NC 28210
SkyHouse Uptown
640 N Church St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Ansley Falls Apartments
6310 Ansley Falls Dr
Charlotte, NC 28217
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 BedroomsCharlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly PlacesCharlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast ForestUniversity City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowneHidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith UniversityUniversity of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of CharlotteJohnson & Wales University-Charlotte