335 W Doggett Street.

Amenities
Contact community directly (980-237-2309) reference the MLS as lead source to receive special. Waiving App & Admin Fees along with ‘Pick Six’ Move In Gifts where Applicants can select from either a scooter, cookware, earbuds, Echo Spot, luggage or wine/charcuterie set. Three30Five offers studio, 1, 2, and 3-bedroom apartments in Charlotte’s Historic South End neighborhood. Head out to enjoy walkable access to the LYNX light rail, several breweries including Sycamore Brewing and The Unknown Brewing Co; delicious restaurants like Tupelo Honey and 300 East; fabulous local shopping and some of Charlotte’s best art galleries. Just minutes from Uptown Charlotte, I-77, and the airport, getting around is ultra-convenient. Plus, you can enjoy all the fun of uptown’s nightlife, Bank of America Stadium, BB&T Ballpark and more. It’s the ideal location for professionals and urban dwellers seeking a relaxed vibe with convenient access. Inside Three30Five you’ll find spacious layouts with open kitchens that include custom cabinets and countertops, and stainless steel appliances.