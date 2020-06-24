All apartments in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC
3337 Cole Mill Road
3337 Cole Mill Road

3337 Cole Mill Road · No Longer Available
Location

3337 Cole Mill Road, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
Top rated schools, convenient to major roads, shopping and YMCA. Neighborhood walking trail to Beatty Park. Bright open floor plan with Plantation shutters through out. Renovated kitchen with new stainless appliances, granite and backsplash. Split bedroom floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Walk-in closets. 2 car garage with storage, plus a garden shed with electricity. Large patio overlooking private fenced back yard. Beautiful bright sun room offers flex space for eating, relaxing or working. Crown moldings through out home. Double sinks in master with step-in shower and soaking tub.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3337 Cole Mill Road have any available units?
3337 Cole Mill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3337 Cole Mill Road have?
Some of 3337 Cole Mill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3337 Cole Mill Road currently offering any rent specials?
3337 Cole Mill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3337 Cole Mill Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3337 Cole Mill Road is pet friendly.
Does 3337 Cole Mill Road offer parking?
Yes, 3337 Cole Mill Road offers parking.
Does 3337 Cole Mill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3337 Cole Mill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3337 Cole Mill Road have a pool?
No, 3337 Cole Mill Road does not have a pool.
Does 3337 Cole Mill Road have accessible units?
No, 3337 Cole Mill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3337 Cole Mill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3337 Cole Mill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
