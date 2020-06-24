3337 Cole Mill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage key fob access

Top rated schools, convenient to major roads, shopping and YMCA. Neighborhood walking trail to Beatty Park. Bright open floor plan with Plantation shutters through out. Renovated kitchen with new stainless appliances, granite and backsplash. Split bedroom floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Walk-in closets. 2 car garage with storage, plus a garden shed with electricity. Large patio overlooking private fenced back yard. Beautiful bright sun room offers flex space for eating, relaxing or working. Crown moldings through out home. Double sinks in master with step-in shower and soaking tub.



No Section 8.

Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package(not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.