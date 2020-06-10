Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
/
3331 Park South Station Boulevard
Last updated May 29 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 1
3331 Park South Station Boulevard
3331 Park South Station Boulevard
·
3331 Park South Station Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28210
Starmount
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great townhome, perfectly located near South Park and quick access to everything.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3331 Park South Station Boulevard have any available units?
3331 Park South Station Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3331 Park South Station Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3331 Park South Station Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3331 Park South Station Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3331 Park South Station Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3331 Park South Station Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3331 Park South Station Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3331 Park South Station Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3331 Park South Station Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3331 Park South Station Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3331 Park South Station Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3331 Park South Station Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3331 Park South Station Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3331 Park South Station Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3331 Park South Station Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3331 Park South Station Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 3331 Park South Station Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
