All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3325 Osceola Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3325 Osceola Lane
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM

3325 Osceola Lane

3325 Osceola Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
West Sugar Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3325 Osceola Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
West Sugar Creek

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
NEW CONSTRUCTION in Potters Glen in North Charlotte. Home has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths, 2305 s.f. and a one-car garage. Set on a desirable cul-de-sac lot. Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, huge center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood flooring through main level. Modern open-concept floorplan with kitchen open to spacious great room with Upstairs are 4 BRs. Master BR has beautiful master bath with granite vanity with dual sinks, garden tub and over-sized glass shower. Secondary bath also is upgraded with granite. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3325 Osceola Lane have any available units?
3325 Osceola Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3325 Osceola Lane have?
Some of 3325 Osceola Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3325 Osceola Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3325 Osceola Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3325 Osceola Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3325 Osceola Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3325 Osceola Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3325 Osceola Lane offers parking.
Does 3325 Osceola Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3325 Osceola Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3325 Osceola Lane have a pool?
No, 3325 Osceola Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3325 Osceola Lane have accessible units?
No, 3325 Osceola Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3325 Osceola Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3325 Osceola Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Arcadian Village
5723 Cedars East Ct
Charlotte, NC 28212
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Ardmore Kings Grant
9015 Kings Grant Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
The Bryant Apartments
2020 Morton Street
Charlotte, NC 28208
Arbor Steele Creek Apartment Homes
12235 Stone Arbor Way
Charlotte, NC 28273

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte