3325 Osceola Lane

NEW CONSTRUCTION in Potters Glen in North Charlotte. Home has 4 BRs, 2.5 baths, 2305 s.f. and a one-car garage. Set on a desirable cul-de-sac lot. Beautiful kitchen features granite countertops, huge center island with bar seating, stainless steel appliances. Laminate wood flooring through main level. Modern open-concept floorplan with kitchen open to spacious great room with Upstairs are 4 BRs. Master BR has beautiful master bath with granite vanity with dual sinks, garden tub and over-sized glass shower. Secondary bath also is upgraded with granite. ALL NC REALTORS ARE WELCOME TO SHOW YOU THIS HOME.