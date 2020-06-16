Rent Calculator
Home
Charlotte, NC
332 New Bern Station Court
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
332 New Bern Station Court
332 New Bern Station Court
Location
332 New Bern Station Court, Charlotte, NC 28209
Sedgefield
Amenities
Unit Amenities
332 New Bern Station Court Available 04/11/19
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 332 New Bern Station Court have any available units?
332 New Bern Station Court doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
Is 332 New Bern Station Court currently offering any rent specials?
332 New Bern Station Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 332 New Bern Station Court pet-friendly?
No, 332 New Bern Station Court is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
Does 332 New Bern Station Court offer parking?
No, 332 New Bern Station Court does not offer parking.
Does 332 New Bern Station Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 332 New Bern Station Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 332 New Bern Station Court have a pool?
No, 332 New Bern Station Court does not have a pool.
Does 332 New Bern Station Court have accessible units?
No, 332 New Bern Station Court does not have accessible units.
Does 332 New Bern Station Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 332 New Bern Station Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 332 New Bern Station Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 332 New Bern Station Court does not have units with air conditioning.
