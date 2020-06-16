All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3317 Sargeant Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3317 Sargeant Dr
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM

3317 Sargeant Dr

3317 Sargeant Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3317 Sargeant Dr, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3799176)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3317 Sargeant Dr have any available units?
3317 Sargeant Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3317 Sargeant Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3317 Sargeant Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3317 Sargeant Dr pet-friendly?
No, 3317 Sargeant Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3317 Sargeant Dr offer parking?
No, 3317 Sargeant Dr does not offer parking.
Does 3317 Sargeant Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3317 Sargeant Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3317 Sargeant Dr have a pool?
No, 3317 Sargeant Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3317 Sargeant Dr have accessible units?
No, 3317 Sargeant Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3317 Sargeant Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3317 Sargeant Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3317 Sargeant Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 3317 Sargeant Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Sawyer Providence Farm
6408 Providence Farm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28277
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Beverley
11936 North Community House Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Hazel Southpark
4401 Barclay Downs Drive
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Mezzo1
130 Sharon Ct
Charlotte, NC 28211
Wildwood
1022 Forest Oak Dr
Charlotte, NC 28209

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte