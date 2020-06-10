All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3316 Alderknoll Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3316 Alderknoll Court
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:54 AM

3316 Alderknoll Court

3316 Alderknoll Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3316 Alderknoll Court, Charlotte, NC 28216
Sunset Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3316 Alderknoll Court have any available units?
3316 Alderknoll Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3316 Alderknoll Court currently offering any rent specials?
3316 Alderknoll Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3316 Alderknoll Court pet-friendly?
No, 3316 Alderknoll Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3316 Alderknoll Court offer parking?
No, 3316 Alderknoll Court does not offer parking.
Does 3316 Alderknoll Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3316 Alderknoll Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3316 Alderknoll Court have a pool?
No, 3316 Alderknoll Court does not have a pool.
Does 3316 Alderknoll Court have accessible units?
No, 3316 Alderknoll Court does not have accessible units.
Does 3316 Alderknoll Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 3316 Alderknoll Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3316 Alderknoll Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 3316 Alderknoll Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crest on Providence
7125 Providence Square Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Hamptons
8415 University Station Cir
Charlotte, NC 28269
Gateway West
902 W 4th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Lantower Garrison Park
2725 Reseda Place
Charlotte, NC 28262
1010 Dilworth
1010 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Circa Uptown
360 S Graham St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte