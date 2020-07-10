All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3310 Sunnybrook Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3310 Sunnybrook Drive
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

3310 Sunnybrook Drive

3310 Sunnybrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Beverly Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3310 Sunnybrook Drive, Charlotte, NC 28210
Beverly Woods

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NOTE – Homes do not come furnished. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3310 Sunnybrook Drive have any available units?
3310 Sunnybrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3310 Sunnybrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3310 Sunnybrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3310 Sunnybrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3310 Sunnybrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3310 Sunnybrook Drive offer parking?
No, 3310 Sunnybrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3310 Sunnybrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3310 Sunnybrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3310 Sunnybrook Drive have a pool?
No, 3310 Sunnybrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3310 Sunnybrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 3310 Sunnybrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3310 Sunnybrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3310 Sunnybrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3310 Sunnybrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3310 Sunnybrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
The Abbey
1415 Abbey Pl
Charlotte, NC 28209
Bridges at Quail Hollow
7561 Quail Meadow Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Spectrum South End
2225 Hawkins St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Summit on Central
3143 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte