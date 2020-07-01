All apartments in Charlotte
331 Wakefield Dr Apt A

331 Wakefield Drive · No Longer Available
Location

331 Wakefield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28209
Barclay Downs

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
key fob access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
key fob access
pet friendly
cats allowed
2 bd end unit close to Montford, Park Rd Shopping and Selwyn. This property allows self guided viewing.

No Section 8.
Please note additional $49/mo for Resident Benefits Package (not optional) including keyless entry, HVAC filter delivery, asset protection plan and more. Lease End Date between Feb and July 2021

Are you an Owner looking for a property management company? Find out if Smart Shield PM is a good fit for you: https://www.smartshieldpropertymanagement.com/charlotte-property-management
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A have any available units?
331 Wakefield Dr Apt A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A currently offering any rent specials?
331 Wakefield Dr Apt A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A pet-friendly?
Yes, 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A is pet friendly.
Does 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A offer parking?
No, 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A does not offer parking.
Does 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A have a pool?
No, 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A does not have a pool.
Does 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A have accessible units?
No, 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A does not have accessible units.
Does 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A have units with dishwashers?
No, 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 331 Wakefield Dr Apt A has units with air conditioning.

