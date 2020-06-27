Duplex in South Charlotte just off Rea Rd. Easy access to HWY 51, Providence Rd, Arboretum shopping center. Cul de sac location. Wooded lot and peaceful setting in Swan Run area. Fresh paint and professionally cleaned! FP inoperable
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3308 Silver Stream Road have any available units?
3308 Silver Stream Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3308 Silver Stream Road currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Silver Stream Road is not currently offering any rent specials.