3308 Silver Stream Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 10:49 AM

3308 Silver Stream Road

3308 Silver Stream Road · No Longer Available
Location

3308 Silver Stream Road, Charlotte, NC 28226
Wessex Square

Amenities

dishwasher
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
Property Amenities
Duplex in South Charlotte just off Rea Rd. Easy access to HWY 51, Providence Rd, Arboretum shopping center. Cul de sac location. Wooded lot and peaceful setting in Swan Run area. Fresh paint and professionally cleaned! FP inoperable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3308 Silver Stream Road have any available units?
3308 Silver Stream Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3308 Silver Stream Road currently offering any rent specials?
3308 Silver Stream Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3308 Silver Stream Road pet-friendly?
No, 3308 Silver Stream Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3308 Silver Stream Road offer parking?
No, 3308 Silver Stream Road does not offer parking.
Does 3308 Silver Stream Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3308 Silver Stream Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3308 Silver Stream Road have a pool?
No, 3308 Silver Stream Road does not have a pool.
Does 3308 Silver Stream Road have accessible units?
No, 3308 Silver Stream Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3308 Silver Stream Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3308 Silver Stream Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3308 Silver Stream Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3308 Silver Stream Road does not have units with air conditioning.

