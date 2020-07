Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This well maintained 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home features beautiful refinished hardwood floors, black appliances, and basement area that can be used as another bedroom, entertainment area and/or storage. Washer and Dryer included. Wrap around driveway and a fenced in yard. Freshly painted and move in ready!!