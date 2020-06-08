All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3307 Erskine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3307 Erskine Drive
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

3307 Erskine Drive

3307 Erskine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3307 Erskine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
2 Story Townhome in NoDa! Half OFF First Months Rent! - Move into this incredible renovation. This two story townhome style unit has been completely redone with all the bells and whistles. Upon entering, the living room is bright and spacious. Kitchen is a chef's dream with custom counters, appliances and backsplash. Upstairs are two great sized bedrooms, lots of storage space and two luxurious bathrooms. There is also a half bath on main level. You have your own parking pulled right up to the unit. Out back there is a storage room and patio great for entertaining! Call today to schedule your appointment.

(RLNE5676918)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3307 Erskine Drive have any available units?
3307 Erskine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3307 Erskine Drive have?
Some of 3307 Erskine Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3307 Erskine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3307 Erskine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3307 Erskine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3307 Erskine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3307 Erskine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3307 Erskine Drive offers parking.
Does 3307 Erskine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3307 Erskine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3307 Erskine Drive have a pool?
No, 3307 Erskine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3307 Erskine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3307 Erskine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3307 Erskine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3307 Erskine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Arboretum
7700 Arboretum Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
The Palmer
2919 West Arrowood Road
Charlotte, NC 28273
The Gibson
1000 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Northlake
8215 Crescent Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Sterling Magnolia
3720 Wendwood Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
One 305 Central
1305 Central Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Verde at McCullough Station
8320 University Executive Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28262
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte