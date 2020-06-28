All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3305 Frostmoor Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3305 Frostmoor Pl
Last updated September 14 2019 at 8:44 AM

3305 Frostmoor Pl

3305 Frostmoor Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3305 Frostmoor Place, Charlotte, NC 28269
Rockwell Park - Hemphill Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Rent shown is for an unfurnished unit. Units can be rented as furnished for an additional cost. The lease term for unfurnished rentals is Minimum 1 year. Lease term for furnished rentals are Minimum 1 month.

This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com - Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3305 Frostmoor Pl have any available units?
3305 Frostmoor Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3305 Frostmoor Pl currently offering any rent specials?
3305 Frostmoor Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3305 Frostmoor Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3305 Frostmoor Pl is pet friendly.
Does 3305 Frostmoor Pl offer parking?
No, 3305 Frostmoor Pl does not offer parking.
Does 3305 Frostmoor Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3305 Frostmoor Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3305 Frostmoor Pl have a pool?
No, 3305 Frostmoor Pl does not have a pool.
Does 3305 Frostmoor Pl have accessible units?
No, 3305 Frostmoor Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 3305 Frostmoor Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3305 Frostmoor Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3305 Frostmoor Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 3305 Frostmoor Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Broadstone Queen City
101 West Morehead Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Century Highland Creek
5410 Prosperity Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28269
The Vinoy at Innovation Park
8108 Vinoy Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28262
LaVie SouthPark
5725 Carnegie Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Edison
1800 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
Delta Crossing
6000 Delta Crossing Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Crest at Greylyn
9415 Lucy Jane Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
M Station
6215 Forest Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28212

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte