All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3302 Darlington Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3302 Darlington Road
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

3302 Darlington Road

3302 Darlington Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3302 Darlington Road, Charlotte, NC 28105
Providence Estates East

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Stunning Master down 3 bedroom 3 bath home in Matthews Ridge. The house features hardwood floors in the living area, a kitchen with granite counter tops and an island. The sun room off the kitchen adds lots of natural light. The Master Suite has a tray ceiling, walk in closet and updated shower. Upstairs you will find the third bedroom a full bath and a loft.
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3302 Darlington Road have any available units?
3302 Darlington Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3302 Darlington Road have?
Some of 3302 Darlington Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3302 Darlington Road currently offering any rent specials?
3302 Darlington Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3302 Darlington Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3302 Darlington Road is pet friendly.
Does 3302 Darlington Road offer parking?
No, 3302 Darlington Road does not offer parking.
Does 3302 Darlington Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3302 Darlington Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3302 Darlington Road have a pool?
No, 3302 Darlington Road does not have a pool.
Does 3302 Darlington Road have accessible units?
No, 3302 Darlington Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3302 Darlington Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3302 Darlington Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Venue
2512 Weddington Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Residences at Braemar Apartments
8010 Woodsedge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28216
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Lantower Waverly
6101 Ardrey Kell Road
Charlotte, NC 28277
Mercury Noda
3310 N Davidson St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Axiom
5625 Keyway Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28215
The Kelston
1207 Kelston Place
Charlotte, NC 28212
Somerset Apartments
1400 Ventura Way Dr
Charlotte, NC 28213

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte