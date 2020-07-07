Rent Calculator
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
329 Toddville Road
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
329 Toddville Road
329 Toddville Road
·
Location
329 Toddville Road, Charlotte, NC 28208
Todd Park
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Affordable home near the Brookshire corridor. Short drive to Uptown. Near retail and restaurants. Pets okay with a $400 pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit:
400
fee:
400
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 329 Toddville Road have any available units?
329 Toddville Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 329 Toddville Road currently offering any rent specials?
329 Toddville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 329 Toddville Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 329 Toddville Road is pet friendly.
Does 329 Toddville Road offer parking?
Yes, 329 Toddville Road offers parking.
Does 329 Toddville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 329 Toddville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 329 Toddville Road have a pool?
No, 329 Toddville Road does not have a pool.
Does 329 Toddville Road have accessible units?
No, 329 Toddville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 329 Toddville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 329 Toddville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 329 Toddville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 329 Toddville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
