Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated gym

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Updated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo on main level in Heathstead. Walk to all SouthPark has to offer and the local Harris gym. New carpet in bedrooms, fresh paint and new fridge. Also has updated floors/cabinets/granite in kitchen and guest bath. Relaxing patio with storage room. Great view of green space off the patio. No Pets No Smoking. Heathstead is a wonderful place and has a great pool and clubhouse.