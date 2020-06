Amenities

Available Now! - Great three bedroom, two and a half bathroom townhome available now. The home offers a large living area with gas fireplace, master with walk-in closet and garden tub, laundry upstairs and extra storage room outside.



Water included!

No pets please.



For more information it to schedule a viewing, please call Shanley at (315) 734-5899.



