3246 Mannington Drive

Amenities
Beautifully updated and move in ready! Neutral paint, crown molding, ceiling fans. Granite countertops, SS appliances and washer/dryer included. LVP plank flooring on main level, master and baths. 2" blinds throughout. Great room features gas log FP. Master features vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, dual sinks and garden tub. 2 generous secondary bedrooms. Enclosed patio with outside storage room. Patio opens to green space. Neighborhood features include pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and playground. Close proximity to shopping. McKee/Robinson/Providence Schools!