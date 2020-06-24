All apartments in Charlotte
3246 Mannington Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 1:07 AM

3246 Mannington Drive

3246 Mannington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3246 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
tennis court
Beautifully updated and move in ready! Neutral paint, crown molding, ceiling fans. Granite countertops, SS appliances and washer/dryer included. LVP plank flooring on main level, master and baths. 2" blinds throughout. Great room features gas log FP. Master features vaulted ceiling, walk in closet, dual sinks and garden tub. 2 generous secondary bedrooms. Enclosed patio with outside storage room. Patio opens to green space. Neighborhood features include pool, clubhouse, tennis courts and playground. Close proximity to shopping. McKee/Robinson/Providence Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3246 Mannington Drive have any available units?
3246 Mannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3246 Mannington Drive have?
Some of 3246 Mannington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3246 Mannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3246 Mannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3246 Mannington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3246 Mannington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3246 Mannington Drive offer parking?
No, 3246 Mannington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3246 Mannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3246 Mannington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3246 Mannington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3246 Mannington Drive has a pool.
Does 3246 Mannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3246 Mannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3246 Mannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3246 Mannington Drive has units with dishwashers.
