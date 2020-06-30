Rent Calculator
Charlotte, NC
324 Gene Ave
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:32 AM
324 Gene Ave
324 Gene Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
324 Gene Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Grier Heights - Recently renovated ranch. Short commute to Uptown or Cotswold.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE3302621)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 324 Gene Ave have any available units?
324 Gene Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 324 Gene Ave have?
Some of 324 Gene Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 324 Gene Ave currently offering any rent specials?
324 Gene Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Gene Ave pet-friendly?
No, 324 Gene Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 324 Gene Ave offer parking?
No, 324 Gene Ave does not offer parking.
Does 324 Gene Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 324 Gene Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Gene Ave have a pool?
No, 324 Gene Ave does not have a pool.
Does 324 Gene Ave have accessible units?
No, 324 Gene Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Gene Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 324 Gene Ave has units with dishwashers.
