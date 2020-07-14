All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3226 Castlemaine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3226 Castlemaine Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 9:55 AM

3226 Castlemaine Drive

3226 Castlemaine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Prosperity Church Road
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3226 Castlemaine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Life. Well Lived.
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,672 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $45 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable, for all approved applicants, holding fee: $250 per application
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required to execute a Lease Agreement and submi

(RLNE5040772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3226 Castlemaine Drive have any available units?
3226 Castlemaine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3226 Castlemaine Drive have?
Some of 3226 Castlemaine Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3226 Castlemaine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3226 Castlemaine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3226 Castlemaine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3226 Castlemaine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3226 Castlemaine Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3226 Castlemaine Drive offers parking.
Does 3226 Castlemaine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3226 Castlemaine Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3226 Castlemaine Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3226 Castlemaine Drive has a pool.
Does 3226 Castlemaine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3226 Castlemaine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3226 Castlemaine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3226 Castlemaine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Apartments at Quarterside
810 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28202
Avenues at Steele Creek
13001 Yorkridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Legacy Arboretum
1729 Echo Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28270
Waterford Hills
6219 Waterford Hills Dr
Charlotte, NC 28269
Fountains Southend
126 New Bern St
Charlotte, NC 28209
The Links Rea Farms
7420 N Rea Park Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Village at Commonwealth
1308 Lorna St
Charlotte, NC 28205
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte