3223 French Woods Road

Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage google fiber tennis court

Welcome to Radbourne! One of the most sought after neighborhoods in Charlotte. This nicely renovated 4 bed, 2.5 bath features a 2 story great room, gourmet kitchen, plantation shutters through out the entire home, custom built cabinets and loft bar for entertainment. Master bedroom on the main floor. 14 new energy efficient windows recently installed, all new ceiling fans, and new sub flooring. Newly stained deck. New concrete walkway June 2019. New HVAC for downstairs installed May 2018. Less than 8 minutes away from light rail.



Home is in walking distance to the community pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, and pond. Easy access to I-85, I-77, Northlake Mall, UNCC, restaurants, gas stations, & grocery stores. Access to greenway is located near home. Refrigerator in kitchen, washer & dryer to convey. Google Fiber is available in Radbourne.