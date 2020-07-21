All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated August 29 2019 at 2:45 PM

3223 French Woods Road

3223 French Woods Road · No Longer Available
Location

3223 French Woods Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
google fiber
tennis court
Welcome to Radbourne! One of the most sought after neighborhoods in Charlotte. This nicely renovated 4 bed, 2.5 bath features a 2 story great room, gourmet kitchen, plantation shutters through out the entire home, custom built cabinets and loft bar for entertainment. Master bedroom on the main floor. 14 new energy efficient windows recently installed, all new ceiling fans, and new sub flooring. Newly stained deck. New concrete walkway June 2019. New HVAC for downstairs installed May 2018. Less than 8 minutes away from light rail.

Home is in walking distance to the community pool, tennis courts, playground, clubhouse, and pond. Easy access to I-85, I-77, Northlake Mall, UNCC, restaurants, gas stations, & grocery stores. Access to greenway is located near home. Refrigerator in kitchen, washer & dryer to convey. Google Fiber is available in Radbourne.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3223 French Woods Road have any available units?
3223 French Woods Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3223 French Woods Road have?
Some of 3223 French Woods Road's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3223 French Woods Road currently offering any rent specials?
3223 French Woods Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3223 French Woods Road pet-friendly?
No, 3223 French Woods Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3223 French Woods Road offer parking?
Yes, 3223 French Woods Road offers parking.
Does 3223 French Woods Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3223 French Woods Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3223 French Woods Road have a pool?
Yes, 3223 French Woods Road has a pool.
Does 3223 French Woods Road have accessible units?
No, 3223 French Woods Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3223 French Woods Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3223 French Woods Road has units with dishwashers.
