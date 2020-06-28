All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:55 AM

3221 Mannington Drive

3221 Mannington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3221 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
3221 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270-2270 - This well maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story townhome is located in the desirable Willowmere community. The home is conveniently located just minutes from I-485, I-77, and shopping. The exterior features 2 assigned parking spots, front storm door, back patio and utility room. Inside on the main level you will find the entry foyer, half bath, the Family Room with ceiling fan and gas fireplace, the dining room, the spacious kitchen features a bay window, ceiling fan, pantry and stainless steel appliances (flat top range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and side by side refrigerator). Upstairs is the carpeted master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and the master bath comes dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The laundry closet is conveniently located in the hallway with washer and dryer are included AS IS. The two carpeted guest bedrooms share a full hall bath. Additional features include Laminate flooring throughout the entire downstairs, electric heat, central air and insulated windows. The neighborhood amenities include a community pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Built in 1999 this home features approx. 1355 sq ft. of heated living space. Pets Negotiable (no dogs over 25lbs) / NO SMOKING

Directions: From Charlotte, take Providence Rd. to McKee turn right on McKee Farm Rd., Right on to Mannington Dr. stay right on Mannington and the home is on the left.

(RLNE4381676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3221 Mannington Drive have any available units?
3221 Mannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3221 Mannington Drive have?
Some of 3221 Mannington Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3221 Mannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3221 Mannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3221 Mannington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3221 Mannington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3221 Mannington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3221 Mannington Drive offers parking.
Does 3221 Mannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3221 Mannington Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3221 Mannington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3221 Mannington Drive has a pool.
Does 3221 Mannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3221 Mannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3221 Mannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3221 Mannington Drive has units with dishwashers.
