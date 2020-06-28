Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

3221 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270-2270 - This well maintained 3 Bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story townhome is located in the desirable Willowmere community. The home is conveniently located just minutes from I-485, I-77, and shopping. The exterior features 2 assigned parking spots, front storm door, back patio and utility room. Inside on the main level you will find the entry foyer, half bath, the Family Room with ceiling fan and gas fireplace, the dining room, the spacious kitchen features a bay window, ceiling fan, pantry and stainless steel appliances (flat top range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and side by side refrigerator). Upstairs is the carpeted master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet and the master bath comes dual sink vanity, garden tub and separate shower. The laundry closet is conveniently located in the hallway with washer and dryer are included AS IS. The two carpeted guest bedrooms share a full hall bath. Additional features include Laminate flooring throughout the entire downstairs, electric heat, central air and insulated windows. The neighborhood amenities include a community pool, clubhouse and tennis courts. Built in 1999 this home features approx. 1355 sq ft. of heated living space. Pets Negotiable (no dogs over 25lbs) / NO SMOKING



Directions: From Charlotte, take Providence Rd. to McKee turn right on McKee Farm Rd., Right on to Mannington Dr. stay right on Mannington and the home is on the left.



