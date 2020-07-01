3219 Erskine Drive

Amenities

Completely renovated and full of Mid-Century Modern SWANK! 2 bed 2 bath Patio style condo in the heart of everything. Located in South NODA adjacent to Midwood. This stunning single story condo with a full front yard and rear FENCED yard has been professionally renovated with all of the modern conveniences and a true decorator's touch. Quartz counters, euro style modern cabinets, stylish tile floors, shower, tub surround and backsplash, modern lighting and plumbing, stainless appliances includes refrigerator, RING video doorbell. Master bath & bedroom has modern gold fixtures and ungraded shower with niche and tile shower floor. Must see community in the midst of a massive change as more than 45 of the condos are being rehabbed. Building exteriors are maintained by the HOA. Blinds and washer/dryer will be installed prior to lease start.



Maximum pet weight of 35 lbs. Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.