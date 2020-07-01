All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3219 Erskine Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3219 Erskine Drive
Last updated January 27 2020 at 5:48 PM

3219 Erskine Drive

3219 Erskine Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3219 Erskine Drive, Charlotte, NC 28205
Shamrock

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Completely renovated and full of Mid-Century Modern SWANK! 2 bed 2 bath Patio style condo in the heart of everything. Located in South NODA adjacent to Midwood. This stunning single story condo with a full front yard and rear FENCED yard has been professionally renovated with all of the modern conveniences and a true decorator's touch. Quartz counters, euro style modern cabinets, stylish tile floors, shower, tub surround and backsplash, modern lighting and plumbing, stainless appliances includes refrigerator, RING video doorbell. Master bath & bedroom has modern gold fixtures and ungraded shower with niche and tile shower floor. Must see community in the midst of a massive change as more than 45 of the condos are being rehabbed. Building exteriors are maintained by the HOA. Blinds and washer/dryer will be installed prior to lease start.

Maximum pet weight of 35 lbs. Utility Saver Program (air filters shipped to your door) will be added to the lease for $12/mo.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3219 Erskine Drive have any available units?
3219 Erskine Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3219 Erskine Drive have?
Some of 3219 Erskine Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3219 Erskine Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3219 Erskine Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3219 Erskine Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3219 Erskine Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3219 Erskine Drive offer parking?
No, 3219 Erskine Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3219 Erskine Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3219 Erskine Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3219 Erskine Drive have a pool?
No, 3219 Erskine Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3219 Erskine Drive have accessible units?
No, 3219 Erskine Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3219 Erskine Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3219 Erskine Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Novel Stonewall Station
400 E Stonewall St
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Julien
2142 Commonwealth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28205
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Alta Croft
3030 Barrow Road
Charlotte, NC 28269
Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Laurel
2220 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
District Flats at Summit and Church
1449 S Church St
Charlotte, NC 28203
W Flats
7200 Wallace Rd
Charlotte, NC 28212
Tyvola Centre
625 Cameron Walk Ct
Charlotte, NC 28217

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte