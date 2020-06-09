All apartments in Charlotte
3218 Amay James Avenue

Location

3218 Amay James Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Reid Park

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
parking
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Brand New Construction Home never been lived in! Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Fully fenced in backyard. Laminate hardwoods throughout most of the home. Updated kitchen with Quartz countertops. Stones throw from uptown!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3218 Amay James Avenue have any available units?
3218 Amay James Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3218 Amay James Avenue have?
Some of 3218 Amay James Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3218 Amay James Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3218 Amay James Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3218 Amay James Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3218 Amay James Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3218 Amay James Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3218 Amay James Avenue offers parking.
Does 3218 Amay James Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3218 Amay James Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3218 Amay James Avenue have a pool?
No, 3218 Amay James Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3218 Amay James Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3218 Amay James Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3218 Amay James Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3218 Amay James Avenue has units with dishwashers.

