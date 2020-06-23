All apartments in Charlotte
3214 Kalynne St

3214 Kalynne Street · No Longer Available
Location

3214 Kalynne Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Lakewood

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/550165c0ca ----
3214 Kalynne Street Charlotte, NC 28208

Move In Special for the 1st three months at $1,045 and remainder of the lease will be $1,095.00!

This Lovely 4BR/2BA Ranch style home is located in a family-oriented neighborhood near Brookshire Blvd, I-85 & the Airport! This home is just 4 minutes away from uptown Charlotte. Around many good schools, Lakewood Park, Delicious restaurants and nearby shopping.

Features this Home Includes:

*Updated Light Fixtures

*Central Heating/Air

*Laminate hardwood flooring

*Custom tile shower surround

*Freshly Painted

*New Cabinets,New Roof

*New Water Heater, Brand New Plumping

*Neighborhood Schools:
-NorthEast School of Arts
-Thomasboro Elementary School
-West Charlotte High School

*Restaurants near by:
-Gilligan\'s
-Picante Mexican Grill
-Mr3s. Crabpot Seafood Etc.

At this Price and with these Amenities this house will NOT LAST LONG!

Call to schedule an appointment. To Submit an Application Now Or For Additional listings Please Visit Our Awesome Website At www.newviewrealtygroup.com

PROFESSIONAL CLEANING AND PICTURES COMING SOON!

( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3214 Kalynne St have any available units?
3214 Kalynne St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3214 Kalynne St have?
Some of 3214 Kalynne St's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3214 Kalynne St currently offering any rent specials?
3214 Kalynne St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3214 Kalynne St pet-friendly?
No, 3214 Kalynne St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3214 Kalynne St offer parking?
No, 3214 Kalynne St does not offer parking.
Does 3214 Kalynne St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3214 Kalynne St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3214 Kalynne St have a pool?
No, 3214 Kalynne St does not have a pool.
Does 3214 Kalynne St have accessible units?
No, 3214 Kalynne St does not have accessible units.
Does 3214 Kalynne St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3214 Kalynne St does not have units with dishwashers.
