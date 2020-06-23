3214 Kalynne St

Amenities

3214 Kalynne Street Charlotte, NC 28208



Move In Special for the 1st three months at $1,045 and remainder of the lease will be $1,095.00!



This Lovely 4BR/2BA Ranch style home is located in a family-oriented neighborhood near Brookshire Blvd, I-85 & the Airport! This home is just 4 minutes away from uptown Charlotte. Around many good schools, Lakewood Park, Delicious restaurants and nearby shopping.



Features this Home Includes:



*Updated Light Fixtures



*Central Heating/Air



*Laminate hardwood flooring



*Custom tile shower surround



*Freshly Painted



*New Cabinets,New Roof



*New Water Heater, Brand New Plumping



*Neighborhood Schools:

-NorthEast School of Arts

-Thomasboro Elementary School

-West Charlotte High School



*Restaurants near by:

-Gilligan\'s

-Picante Mexican Grill

-Mr3s. Crabpot Seafood Etc.



At this Price and with these Amenities this house will NOT LAST LONG!



To Submit an Application Now Or For Additional listings Please Visit Our Awesome Website At www.newviewrealtygroup.com



PROFESSIONAL CLEANING AND PICTURES COMING SOON!



( SE HABLA ESPANOL Y ACEPTAMOS W7. PARA INFORMACION SOBRE RENTAR, MANEJAR, COMPRAR O VENDER PROPIEDADES LLAMENOS HOY!)