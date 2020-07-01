3208 Winchelsea Drive, Charlotte, NC 28212 Idlewild South
Amenities
w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice house in Cul de Sac Ready for Rent - Spacious home features plenty of living space. Formal living room and dining room. Family room downstairs. Kitchen appliances included. All electric. Washer/dryer connections. Large yard
(RLNE5240646)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3208 Winchelsea Dr. have any available units?
3208 Winchelsea Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3208 Winchelsea Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
3208 Winchelsea Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3208 Winchelsea Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3208 Winchelsea Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 3208 Winchelsea Dr. offer parking?
No, 3208 Winchelsea Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 3208 Winchelsea Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3208 Winchelsea Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3208 Winchelsea Dr. have a pool?
No, 3208 Winchelsea Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 3208 Winchelsea Dr. have accessible units?
No, 3208 Winchelsea Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 3208 Winchelsea Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3208 Winchelsea Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3208 Winchelsea Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 3208 Winchelsea Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)