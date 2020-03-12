Perfect Location in the heart of South Park! Great Main Floor Condo with 2 beds and 1 bath. Separate dining area, fireplace. New Kitchen floor. Washer, Dryer hookups in the main level. Great community with pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3205 Heathstead Place have any available units?
3205 Heathstead Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3205 Heathstead Place have?
Some of 3205 Heathstead Place's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3205 Heathstead Place currently offering any rent specials?
3205 Heathstead Place is not currently offering any rent specials.