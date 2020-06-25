3200 Selwyn Farms Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pool ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Close to Uptown, South End and Dilworth!! The Hunters Run Condo Complex is off of Marsh Rd, which connects to South Blvd (South End) on one end and Park Rd (Dilworth) on the other! Top floor (2nd floor) corner unit. 2bd/2bth, 1081 HLA. Quartz counter tops in kitchen with SS Appliances and tile floor. Bamboo wood flooring in Liv Rm, Dining area, and both Bdrms. Tile floor in both Bathrooms. No carpets at all! Open floor plan, great natural light. Covered, private front porch. Also private deck with storage closet.