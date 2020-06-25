All apartments in Charlotte
3200 Selwyn Farms Lane

3200 Selwyn Farms Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3200 Selwyn Farms Lane, Charlotte, NC 28209
Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Close to Uptown, South End and Dilworth!! The Hunters Run Condo Complex is off of Marsh Rd, which connects to South Blvd (South End) on one end and Park Rd (Dilworth) on the other! Top floor (2nd floor) corner unit. 2bd/2bth, 1081 HLA. Quartz counter tops in kitchen with SS Appliances and tile floor. Bamboo wood flooring in Liv Rm, Dining area, and both Bdrms. Tile floor in both Bathrooms. No carpets at all! Open floor plan, great natural light. Covered, private front porch. Also private deck with storage closet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane have any available units?
3200 Selwyn Farms Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane have?
Some of 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3200 Selwyn Farms Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane offer parking?
No, 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane has a pool.
Does 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane have accessible units?
No, 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3200 Selwyn Farms Lane has units with dishwashers.
