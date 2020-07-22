All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 318 Sleepy Hollow Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
318 Sleepy Hollow Road
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

318 Sleepy Hollow Road

318 Sleepy Hollow Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Yorkmount
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

318 Sleepy Hollow Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,305 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5359965)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 318 Sleepy Hollow Road have any available units?
318 Sleepy Hollow Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 318 Sleepy Hollow Road have?
Some of 318 Sleepy Hollow Road's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 318 Sleepy Hollow Road currently offering any rent specials?
318 Sleepy Hollow Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 318 Sleepy Hollow Road pet-friendly?
No, 318 Sleepy Hollow Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 318 Sleepy Hollow Road offer parking?
Yes, 318 Sleepy Hollow Road offers parking.
Does 318 Sleepy Hollow Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 318 Sleepy Hollow Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 318 Sleepy Hollow Road have a pool?
Yes, 318 Sleepy Hollow Road has a pool.
Does 318 Sleepy Hollow Road have accessible units?
No, 318 Sleepy Hollow Road does not have accessible units.
Does 318 Sleepy Hollow Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 318 Sleepy Hollow Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Quail Valley on Carmel
4012 Quail Forest Dr
Charlotte, NC 28226
Ascent Uptown
225 S Poplar St
Charlotte, NC 28202
SOUTHPARK MORRISON
721 Governor Morrison St
Charlotte, NC 28211
Bexley at Springs Farm
3300 Open Field Lane
Charlotte, NC 28226
Arbor Village
839 Scaleybark Rd
Charlotte, NC 28209
Berkeley Place
500 Solano Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCharlotte 2 Bedroom Apartments
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NC
Huntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte