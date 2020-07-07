Rent Calculator
317 Jones St
Last updated November 28 2019 at 8:44 AM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
317 Jones St
317 Jones Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
317 Jones Street, Charlotte, NC 28208
Lakewood
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 317 Jones St have any available units?
317 Jones St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 317 Jones St currently offering any rent specials?
317 Jones St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 317 Jones St pet-friendly?
No, 317 Jones St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 317 Jones St offer parking?
No, 317 Jones St does not offer parking.
Does 317 Jones St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 317 Jones St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 317 Jones St have a pool?
No, 317 Jones St does not have a pool.
Does 317 Jones St have accessible units?
No, 317 Jones St does not have accessible units.
Does 317 Jones St have units with dishwashers?
No, 317 Jones St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 317 Jones St have units with air conditioning?
No, 317 Jones St does not have units with air conditioning.
