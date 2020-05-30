Rent Calculator
3164 Mannington Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3164 Mannington Drive
3164 Mannington Drive
·
No Longer Available
3164 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
end unit townhouse
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3164-mannington-dr-charlotte-nc-28270-usa/bf2de683-8d9d-466a-ba35-3bafe9de5557
(RLNE4777653)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3164 Mannington Drive have any available units?
3164 Mannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
What amenities does 3164 Mannington Drive have?
Some of 3164 Mannington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3164 Mannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3164 Mannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3164 Mannington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3164 Mannington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3164 Mannington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3164 Mannington Drive offers parking.
Does 3164 Mannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3164 Mannington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3164 Mannington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3164 Mannington Drive has a pool.
Does 3164 Mannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3164 Mannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3164 Mannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3164 Mannington Drive has units with dishwashers.
