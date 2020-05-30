All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3164 Mannington Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3164 Mannington Drive
Last updated March 22 2019 at 9:44 AM

3164 Mannington Drive

3164 Mannington Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3164 Mannington Drive, Charlotte, NC 28270
Providence Estates East

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
end unit townhouse

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3164-mannington-dr-charlotte-nc-28270-usa/bf2de683-8d9d-466a-ba35-3bafe9de5557

(RLNE4777653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3164 Mannington Drive have any available units?
3164 Mannington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3164 Mannington Drive have?
Some of 3164 Mannington Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3164 Mannington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3164 Mannington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3164 Mannington Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3164 Mannington Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3164 Mannington Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3164 Mannington Drive offers parking.
Does 3164 Mannington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3164 Mannington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3164 Mannington Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3164 Mannington Drive has a pool.
Does 3164 Mannington Drive have accessible units?
No, 3164 Mannington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3164 Mannington Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3164 Mannington Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Plantation Park
14325 Plantation Park Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28277
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Novel Research Park
9235 Senator Royall Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Citra Luxury Apartments
1825 Carrington Oaks Dr
Charlotte, NC 28273
Savoy
650 East Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
Eastover Ridge
3600 Eastover Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28211
Southpark Commons Apartment Homes
4401 Hampton Ridge Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Legacy 521 Apartments
15708 Greythorne Dr
Charlotte, NC 28277

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte