Last updated June 5 2019 at 4:53 PM

315 Westham Ridge Road

Location

315 Westham Ridge Road, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Westham Ridge Road have any available units?
315 Westham Ridge Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 315 Westham Ridge Road currently offering any rent specials?
315 Westham Ridge Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Westham Ridge Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Westham Ridge Road is pet friendly.
Does 315 Westham Ridge Road offer parking?
No, 315 Westham Ridge Road does not offer parking.
Does 315 Westham Ridge Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Westham Ridge Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Westham Ridge Road have a pool?
No, 315 Westham Ridge Road does not have a pool.
Does 315 Westham Ridge Road have accessible units?
No, 315 Westham Ridge Road does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Westham Ridge Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Westham Ridge Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Westham Ridge Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Westham Ridge Road does not have units with air conditioning.
