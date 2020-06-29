All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated June 12 2020

315 Scottie Place

315 Scottie Place · No Longer Available
Location

315 Scottie Place, Charlotte, NC 28217
Yorkmount

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Scottie Place have any available units?
315 Scottie Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 315 Scottie Place currently offering any rent specials?
315 Scottie Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Scottie Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Scottie Place is pet friendly.
Does 315 Scottie Place offer parking?
No, 315 Scottie Place does not offer parking.
Does 315 Scottie Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Scottie Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Scottie Place have a pool?
No, 315 Scottie Place does not have a pool.
Does 315 Scottie Place have accessible units?
No, 315 Scottie Place does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Scottie Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Scottie Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Scottie Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Scottie Place does not have units with air conditioning.
