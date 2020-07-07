All apartments in Charlotte
315 Huntsmoor Drive
Last updated October 15 2019 at 5:03 PM

315 Huntsmoor Drive

315 Huntsmoor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

315 Huntsmoor Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Montclaire South

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 315 Huntsmoor Drive have any available units?
315 Huntsmoor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 315 Huntsmoor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
315 Huntsmoor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 Huntsmoor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 315 Huntsmoor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 315 Huntsmoor Drive offer parking?
No, 315 Huntsmoor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 315 Huntsmoor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 Huntsmoor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 Huntsmoor Drive have a pool?
No, 315 Huntsmoor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 315 Huntsmoor Drive have accessible units?
No, 315 Huntsmoor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 315 Huntsmoor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 Huntsmoor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 Huntsmoor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 Huntsmoor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

