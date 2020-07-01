All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3140 Stancill Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3140 Stancill Place
Last updated January 22 2020 at 7:10 PM

3140 Stancill Place

3140 Stancill Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3140 Stancill Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Brick 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home with hardwood floors. This home is a great value. Lots of cabinet space in kitchen. Nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Stancill Place have any available units?
3140 Stancill Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3140 Stancill Place currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Stancill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Stancill Place pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Stancill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3140 Stancill Place offer parking?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not offer parking.
Does 3140 Stancill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Stancill Place have a pool?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Stancill Place have accessible units?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Stancill Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Stancill Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
How to Find a Sublet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elizabeth Flats on 7th at Hawthorne
1721 East 7th Street
Charlotte, NC 28204
Cottonwood Reserve
2325 Courtney Oaks Rd
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Brook Apartment Homes
9924 Oakbrook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Hawthorne at the Greene
13625 Haven Ridge Ln
Charlotte, NC 28215
Camden Fairview
8738 Fairview Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Loft One35
135 W Morehead St
Charlotte, NC 28203
Providence Row
5350 Pinehurst Park Drive
Charlotte, NC 28211
Park and Kingston
125 W Park Ave
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte