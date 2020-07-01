Rent Calculator
Last updated January 22 2020 at 7:10 PM
1 of 17
3140 Stancill Place
3140 Stancill Place
Location
3140 Stancill Place, Charlotte, NC 28205
Grier Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Brick 3 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom home with hardwood floors. This home is a great value. Lots of cabinet space in kitchen. Nice size bedrooms with ceiling fans.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3140 Stancill Place have any available units?
3140 Stancill Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3140 Stancill Place currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Stancill Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Stancill Place pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Stancill Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3140 Stancill Place offer parking?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not offer parking.
Does 3140 Stancill Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Stancill Place have a pool?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Stancill Place have accessible units?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Stancill Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3140 Stancill Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3140 Stancill Place does not have units with air conditioning.
