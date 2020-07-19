Rent Calculator
3139 Heathstead Place
3139 Heathstead Place
3139 Heathstead Place
Report This Listing
Location
3139 Heathstead Place, Charlotte, NC 28210
Sharon Woods
Amenities
in unit laundry
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Corporate Short Term, all inclusive fully furnished rental..No long term lease,,wifi, utilities, Cable/TV, WasherDryer all included...Ask for discount for long term leases..STARTING FROM A MONTH
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3139 Heathstead Place have any available units?
3139 Heathstead Place doesn't have any available units at this time.
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3139 Heathstead Place currently offering any rent specials?
3139 Heathstead Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3139 Heathstead Place pet-friendly?
No, 3139 Heathstead Place is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3139 Heathstead Place offer parking?
No, 3139 Heathstead Place does not offer parking.
Does 3139 Heathstead Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3139 Heathstead Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3139 Heathstead Place have a pool?
No, 3139 Heathstead Place does not have a pool.
Does 3139 Heathstead Place have accessible units?
No, 3139 Heathstead Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3139 Heathstead Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 3139 Heathstead Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3139 Heathstead Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 3139 Heathstead Place does not have units with air conditioning.
