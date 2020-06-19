Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3137 Barfield.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3137 Barfield
Last updated November 20 2019 at 12:04 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3137 Barfield
3137 Barfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
3137 Barfield Drive, Charlotte, NC 28217
Clanton Park - Roseland
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3137 Barfield have any available units?
3137 Barfield doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3137 Barfield currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Barfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Barfield pet-friendly?
No, 3137 Barfield is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3137 Barfield offer parking?
No, 3137 Barfield does not offer parking.
Does 3137 Barfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 Barfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Barfield have a pool?
No, 3137 Barfield does not have a pool.
Does 3137 Barfield have accessible units?
No, 3137 Barfield does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Barfield have units with dishwashers?
No, 3137 Barfield does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Barfield have units with air conditioning?
No, 3137 Barfield does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lincoln at Dilworth
905 Kenilworth Ave
Charlotte, NC 28204
Belle Haven Apartment Homes
9005 Post Canyon Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Apartments at Blakeney
8718 Wintersweet Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
Aurea Station
8625 Winter Oaks Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
The Villages
1600 Village Brook Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Metro 808
808 Hawthorne Ln
Charlotte, NC 28204
Element SouthPark
4425 Sharon Road
Charlotte, NC 28211
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte