Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3134 Summercroft Lane
3134 Summercroft Lane

3134 Summercroft Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3134 Summercroft Lane, Charlotte, NC 28269
Prosperity Church Road

Amenities

dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
Property Amenities
pool
Two Master bedrooms and in Excellent location, close to I485, UNCC, WT Harris. Nice condition with update floors and fresh paint. This home is ready for new owner. Woods in backyard and pool is a short walk away.. low HOA fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 Summercroft Lane have any available units?
3134 Summercroft Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3134 Summercroft Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Summercroft Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Summercroft Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Summercroft Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3134 Summercroft Lane offer parking?
No, 3134 Summercroft Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3134 Summercroft Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3134 Summercroft Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Summercroft Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3134 Summercroft Lane has a pool.
Does 3134 Summercroft Lane have accessible units?
No, 3134 Summercroft Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Summercroft Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3134 Summercroft Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 3134 Summercroft Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3134 Summercroft Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

