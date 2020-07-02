All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3134 Golden Dale Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3134 Golden Dale Lane
Last updated May 25 2020 at 12:09 AM

3134 Golden Dale Lane

3134 Golden Dale Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3134 Golden Dale Lane, Charlotte, NC 28262
Mallard Creek - Withrow Downs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Excellent Townhome in great location close to Concord Mills Mall, schools, I-85, I-485, Charlotte Motor Speedway and much more. Two masters suites, lots of living area. Includes patio in the rear of the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3134 Golden Dale Lane have any available units?
3134 Golden Dale Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 3134 Golden Dale Lane have?
Some of 3134 Golden Dale Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3134 Golden Dale Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3134 Golden Dale Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3134 Golden Dale Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3134 Golden Dale Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 3134 Golden Dale Lane offer parking?
No, 3134 Golden Dale Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3134 Golden Dale Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3134 Golden Dale Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3134 Golden Dale Lane have a pool?
No, 3134 Golden Dale Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3134 Golden Dale Lane have accessible units?
No, 3134 Golden Dale Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3134 Golden Dale Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3134 Golden Dale Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Silverstone
1305 Hunter Oak Ln
Charlotte, NC 28213
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
River Birch Apartments
8200 Riverbirch Dr
Charlotte, NC 28210
Solis Keltonwood at Berewick
5620 Keltonwood Road
Charlotte, NC 28278
The Avalon
6000 Regal Estate Ln
Charlotte, NC 28212
Vista Villa
6309 Montego Dr
Charlotte, NC 28215
Retreat at McAlpine Creek
6800 Fishers Farm Ln
Charlotte, NC 28277
1100 South
1100 South Blvd
Charlotte, NC 28203

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte