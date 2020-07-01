All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3125 Carol Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3125 Carol Avenue
Last updated October 23 2019 at 6:54 PM

3125 Carol Avenue

3125 Carol Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3125 Carol Avenue, Charlotte, NC 28208
Enderly Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3125 Carol Avenue have any available units?
3125 Carol Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3125 Carol Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3125 Carol Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3125 Carol Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3125 Carol Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3125 Carol Avenue offer parking?
No, 3125 Carol Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3125 Carol Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3125 Carol Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3125 Carol Avenue have a pool?
No, 3125 Carol Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3125 Carol Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3125 Carol Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3125 Carol Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3125 Carol Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3125 Carol Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3125 Carol Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
The Langston
1925 E 7th St
Charlotte, NC 28204
City Park View
1710 Piedmont Hills Pl
Charlotte, NC 28217
The Reserve at Providence
5931 Providence Rd
Charlotte, NC 28226
Wesley Village
2715 Wet Stone Way
Charlotte, NC 28208
Uptown 550 on Stonewall
550 Stonewall Street
Charlotte, NC 28202
The Penrose Southend
327 West Tremont Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28203
Beacon Hill
1322 Beacon Ridge Rd
Charlotte, NC 28210

Similar Pages

Charlotte 1 BedroomsCharlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly ApartmentsCharlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Winston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NC
Gastonia, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NCIndian Trail, NC

Nearby Neighborhoods

Prosperity Church RoadBallantyne WestEast Forest
University City NorthWedgewoodProvincetowne
Hidden ValleyOlde Whitehall

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Piedmont Community CollegeJohnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at CharlotteQueens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte