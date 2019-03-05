All apartments in Charlotte
312 Hoskins Mill Ln
312 Hoskins Mill Ln

312 Hoskins Mill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

312 Hoskins Mill Lane, Charlotte, NC 28208
Thomasboro - Hoskins

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/944f302058 ---- 312-D Hoskins Mill Lane, Charlotte NC 28208 **MOVE IN SPECIAL $50 OFF FOR THE 1ST THREE MONTHS** After 3 months rent will revert to the original Price of $795!! Come View this Gorgeous Apartment Minutes From Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Uptown Charlotte and i-85 to Grant Easy Access to All Growing Parts of Charlotte and Surrounding Areas! This 1 Ba 1 Br Apartment Features: * Front Porch Perfect for Spending Your Leisure Time * New Countertops! * Brand New Custom Self Closing Cabinets * New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring * New Black Appliances * Central Heat & Air * New Light Fixtures * Freshly Painted Walls Throughout! *Beautiful Back splash through out Kitchen! This Lavish House is Located in the Historic Thomasboro Area! Gated Community Equipped with off Street Parking, Around the street from Mr. 3\'s Crabs Spot and Multiple Neighborhood Parks! To Schedule a Showing or to Submit in an Application visit our Website www.newviewrealtygroup.com (SE HABLA ESPANOL)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 312 Hoskins Mill Ln have any available units?
312 Hoskins Mill Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 312 Hoskins Mill Ln currently offering any rent specials?
312 Hoskins Mill Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 312 Hoskins Mill Ln pet-friendly?
No, 312 Hoskins Mill Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 312 Hoskins Mill Ln offer parking?
Yes, 312 Hoskins Mill Ln offers parking.
Does 312 Hoskins Mill Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 312 Hoskins Mill Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 312 Hoskins Mill Ln have a pool?
No, 312 Hoskins Mill Ln does not have a pool.
Does 312 Hoskins Mill Ln have accessible units?
No, 312 Hoskins Mill Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 312 Hoskins Mill Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 312 Hoskins Mill Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 312 Hoskins Mill Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 312 Hoskins Mill Ln has units with air conditioning.

