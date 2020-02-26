All apartments in Charlotte
3119 Oneida Road
Last updated May 11 2020 at 9:44 PM

3119 Oneida Road

3119 Oneida Road · No Longer Available
Location

3119 Oneida Road, Charlotte, NC 28269
Derita - Statesville

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available soon and now accepting applications! Your authentic lifestyle deserves an extraordinary setting, a place where you can indulge your interests and cultivate your story. Discover the space that speaks to you at this newly revitalized home. Fresh interiors with neutral color scheme, a kitchen that comes equipped with an appliance package and a lovely layout to provide the ideal ambiance for your life. Visit our website to apply at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate broker in this market.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Oneida Road have any available units?
3119 Oneida Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3119 Oneida Road currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Oneida Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Oneida Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3119 Oneida Road is pet friendly.
Does 3119 Oneida Road offer parking?
No, 3119 Oneida Road does not offer parking.
Does 3119 Oneida Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3119 Oneida Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Oneida Road have a pool?
No, 3119 Oneida Road does not have a pool.
Does 3119 Oneida Road have accessible units?
No, 3119 Oneida Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Oneida Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Oneida Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3119 Oneida Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3119 Oneida Road does not have units with air conditioning.
