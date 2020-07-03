All apartments in Charlotte
3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212
Last updated May 2 2019 at 3:13 PM

3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212

3116 Girard Court · No Longer Available
Location

3116 Girard Court, Charlotte, NC 28212
Sheffield Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Imagine unlocking the door to your very own one bedroom home located minutes from downtown Charlotte. You will enjoy the easy access to Albemarle Road and public transpiration stops.

This phenomenal duplex home is a great value and features a nice central location and offers unmatched size for the price . It features fresh flooring throughout the home. The bedrooms include spacious closets and newly installed energy-efficient windows for natural lighting. The kitchen is very open and is perfect for the cook in your family!

This is a home you truly do not want to miss. What are you waiting on?

Kitchen appliances included, available for immediate move-in.

$20 Additional for water

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 have any available units?
3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
Is 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 is pet friendly.
Does 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 offer parking?
No, 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 does not offer parking.
Does 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 have a pool?
No, 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 have accessible units?
No, 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 Girard Ct Unit 1Charlotte, NC 28212 does not have units with air conditioning.

