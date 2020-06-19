Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Charlotte
Find more places like 3116 Davidson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Charlotte, NC
/
3116 Davidson Street
Last updated August 11 2019 at 7:43 PM
1 of 34
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3116 Davidson Street
3116 North Davidson Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Charlotte
See all
North Charlotte
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
3116 North Davidson Street, Charlotte, NC 28205
North Charlotte
Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
http://bit.ly/NoDaLofts260
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3116 Davidson Street have any available units?
3116 Davidson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Charlotte, NC
.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Charlotte Rent Report
.
Is 3116 Davidson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3116 Davidson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3116 Davidson Street pet-friendly?
No, 3116 Davidson Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Charlotte
.
Does 3116 Davidson Street offer parking?
No, 3116 Davidson Street does not offer parking.
Does 3116 Davidson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3116 Davidson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3116 Davidson Street have a pool?
No, 3116 Davidson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3116 Davidson Street have accessible units?
No, 3116 Davidson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3116 Davidson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3116 Davidson Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 3116 Davidson Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3116 Davidson Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Sardis Place at Matthews
2808 Cross Point Cir
Charlotte, NC 28105
The Lowrie Signature Apartments
3570 Toringdon Way
Charlotte, NC 28277
Heather Ridge Apartments
8800 Meadow Vista Rd
Charlotte, NC 28213
Anker Haus
2925 Commonwealth Avenue
Charlotte, NC 28205
Providence Court
8110 Providence Court Ln
Charlotte, NC 28270
Inspire SouthPark Apartments
345 Sharon Township Ln
Charlotte, NC 28211
Cameron South Park
6316 Cameron Forest Ln
Charlotte, NC 28210
Morehead West Luxury Apartments
2024 Millerton Ave
Charlotte, NC 28208
Similar Pages
Charlotte 1 Bedrooms
Charlotte 2 Bedrooms
Charlotte Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlotte Pet Friendly Places
Charlotte Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Winston-Salem, NC
Concord, NC
Rock Hill, SC
Huntersville, NC
Gastonia, NC
Mooresville, NC
Cornelius, NC
Matthews, NC
Hickory, NC
Fort Mill, SC
Statesville, NC
Indian Trail, NC
Nearby Neighborhoods
Prosperity Church Road
Ballantyne West
East Forest
University City North
Wedgewood
Provincetowne
Hidden Valley
Olde Whitehall
Apartments Near Colleges
Central Piedmont Community College
Johnson C Smith University
University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Queens University of Charlotte
Johnson & Wales University-Charlotte