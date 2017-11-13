All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated September 10 2019 at 5:54 PM

3113 Southwest Blvd. Unit-#2

3113 Southwest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3113 Southwest Boulevard, Charlotte, NC 28216
Oakview Terrace

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BRAMAR GARDENS APARTMENTS

Office hours: Open Monday through Friday 10AM to 6PM

(Closed Saturday and Sunday)

These NEWLY RENOVATED Apartments feature:

Plenty of space for a single family.
Nice living room area.
Renovations through out.
Kitchen appliances included .
One Window A/C Unit
All Electric.
Has a community gazebo with grills.
Laundry facility on site.
Pet Friendly
Pet Waste Stations

Within walking distance from a community park and shopping plaza.
Rent includes landscaping, water, sewer and trash pick up.

MUST SEE this Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apt. Located in Bramar Gardens and Close to Beatties Ford Road, just minutes from I-85 and I-77. Also Visit our Website at www.rk2rental.com for additional Listings. To schedule a viewing please contact sally a 980-498-7155 or email sally@mwproperties.net.

Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.

PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!

PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.

SCHOOL ASSIGNMENTS:

Bruns Academy
Northwest School of the Arts
West Charlotte High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

