3113 Southwest Blvd. Unit-#2

BRAMAR GARDENS APARTMENTS
Office hours: Open Monday through Friday 10AM to 6PM
(Closed Saturday and Sunday)
These NEWLY RENOVATED Apartments feature:
Plenty of space for a single family.
Nice living room area.
Renovations through out.
Kitchen appliances included .
One Window A/C Unit
All Electric.
Has a community gazebo with grills.
Laundry facility on site.
Pet Friendly
Pet Waste Stations
Within walking distance from a community park and shopping plaza.
Rent includes landscaping, water, sewer and trash pick up.
MUST SEE this Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Apt. Located in Bramar Gardens and Close to Beatties Ford Road, just minutes from I-85 and I-77. Also Visit our Website at www.rk2rental.com for additional Listings. To schedule a viewing please contact sally a 980-498-7155 or email sally@mwproperties.net.
Renters insurance is required on all rental properties! We can provide renters insurance at $12.50 per month which will be added to your monthly rent.
PETS ALLOWED WITH OWNERS APPROVAL!
PET DISCLAIMER: All pets must be approved by property owner. Each pet requires a $350.00 non-refundable pet deposit, in addition to $25.00 per month. Additionally, there shall be no aggressive breeds of dogs or any other animal on the premises. Restricted breeds include but not limited to: Pit Bulls, Rottweiler, Doberman, and/or German Shepard. Also, puppies under the age of (1) year old are prohibited.
SCHOOL ASSIGNMENTS:
Bruns Academy
Northwest School of the Arts
West Charlotte High