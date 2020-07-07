All apartments in Charlotte
310 S Summit Avenue
310 S Summit Avenue

310 S Summit Ave · No Longer Available
Location

310 S Summit Ave, Charlotte, NC 28208
Wesley Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Newly remodeled duplex. Large rooms in charming neighborhood close to the uptown area. Please note, renters insurance is required. Hundreds of Executive Rentals at www.trlawing.com. To apply, please visit www.trlawing.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 S Summit Avenue have any available units?
310 S Summit Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Charlotte, NC.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 310 S Summit Avenue have?
Some of 310 S Summit Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 S Summit Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
310 S Summit Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 S Summit Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 310 S Summit Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 310 S Summit Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 310 S Summit Avenue offers parking.
Does 310 S Summit Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 S Summit Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 S Summit Avenue have a pool?
No, 310 S Summit Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 310 S Summit Avenue have accessible units?
No, 310 S Summit Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 310 S Summit Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 S Summit Avenue has units with dishwashers.

