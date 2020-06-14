308 Queens Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Queens Rd. Spacious 1st Floor Condo Convenient To Uptown!! Pool view, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and stainless appliances, newer carpet. Convenient to uptown, hospitals, shops, restaurants, and parks.



To view this property:



Please visit our office located at 1012 East Blvd. A $20 cash deposit and valid photo ID is needed to check out keys. Our office hours are 9 AM to 5 PM Monday – Friday. Keys are checked out from 9 AM to 5 PM Monday through Thursday and Friday 9AM to 2PM.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,349, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,349, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.