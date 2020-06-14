All apartments in Charlotte
Last updated April 21 2020 at 10:12 PM

308 Queens Road

308 Queens Road
Location

308 Queens Road, Charlotte, NC 28204
Cherry

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 31 · Avail. now

$1,349

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1050 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Queens Rd. Spacious 1st Floor Condo Convenient To Uptown!! Pool view, updated kitchen with granite counter tops, tile floors and stainless appliances, newer carpet. Convenient to uptown, hospitals, shops, restaurants, and parks.

To view this property:

Please visit our office located at 1012 East Blvd. A $20 cash deposit and valid photo ID is needed to check out keys. Our office hours are 9 AM to 5 PM Monday – Friday. Keys are checked out from 9 AM to 5 PM Monday through Thursday and Friday 9AM to 2PM.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,349, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,349, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 308 Queens Road have any available units?
308 Queens Road has a unit available for $1,349 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlotte, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlotte Rent Report.
What amenities does 308 Queens Road have?
Some of 308 Queens Road's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 308 Queens Road currently offering any rent specials?
308 Queens Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 308 Queens Road pet-friendly?
No, 308 Queens Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlotte.
Does 308 Queens Road offer parking?
No, 308 Queens Road does not offer parking.
Does 308 Queens Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 308 Queens Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 308 Queens Road have a pool?
Yes, 308 Queens Road has a pool.
Does 308 Queens Road have accessible units?
No, 308 Queens Road does not have accessible units.
Does 308 Queens Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 308 Queens Road does not have units with dishwashers.
