308 Hoskins Mill Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e3394db0b1 ---- 308-G Hoskins Mill Lane, Charlotte NC 28208 Come View this Gorgeous Apartment Minutes From Charlotte Douglas International Airport, Uptown Charlotte and i-85 to Grant Easy Access to All Growing Parts of Charlotte and Surrounding Areas! This 1 Ba 1 Br House Features: * Front Porch Perfect for Spending Your Leisure Time * New Countertops! *New kitchen back-splash. * Brand New Custom Self Closing Cabinets * New Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring * New Black Appliances * New Water Heater Installed! * Central Heat & Air * New Light Fixtures * Freshly Painted Walls Throughout! This Lavish House is Located in the Historic Thomasboro Area! Gated Community Equipped with off Street Parking, Around the street from Mr. 3's Crabs Spot and Multiple Neighborhood Parks! To Schedule a Showing or to Submit in an Application visit our Website www.newviewrealtygroup.com (SE HABLA ESPANOL)